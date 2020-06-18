Texas coronavirus hospitalizations rose 5.5% in past 24 hours vs +11% a day ago

The latest hospitalization numbers in Texas

The total is 2947 now, up 218 from yesterday. This chart doesn't include today:

When New York cases were getting out-of-control, hospitalizations were rising at a 20% clip.

The market dipped on this initial newswire headline because it emphasized that hospitalizations were rising but the delta is what's important.

