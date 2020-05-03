Texas won't vote to proration oil production

: It was revealed in the last meeting we had that two of us were not ready to make a decision. The two of us [Christian and Commissioner Christi Craddick] have now expressed our being opposed to proration. So I think the issue is settled, and it disturbs me to still see it [viewed] as a big question before the commission coming next week.

That's a disservice at a crucial time in the United States and in Texas, where there is an industry that needs certainty. Unless there are tremendously revealing new facts and serious new propositions, I question why we are keeping it alive. But each commissioner can put on the program that they desire, and [Sitton] has decided to present that as a subject again.