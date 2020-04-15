Thailand extends ban on passenger flights until 30 April

The ban on passenger flights to the country will continue





The exemptions to the above prohibition will only be for state/military aircraft, emergency landings, technical landings without any passengers disembarking, humanitarian aid and medical flights, repatriation flights and cargo aircraft.







In any case, all passengers on the exempted list will still be subject to a 14-day quarantine.

The initial prohibition was a ban on all aircraft entering Thailand from 4 April to 18 April, but the country's civil aviation authority has announced that the ban will be extended from 19 April until 30 April earlier today.