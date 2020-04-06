Thailand reports fewest number of daily coronavirus cases in over two weeks

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Thailand reports 51 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours

That is the smallest rise in daily cases since 20 March, and adds to the good news of the coronavirus developments across the globe. The total tally in the country now stands at 2,220 cases with another 3 deaths reported, bringing the total deaths to 26 persons.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose