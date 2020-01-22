Thailand says 4 confirmed cases of coronavirus

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

It was only yesterday (or the day before?) there was only one in Thailand

4 now confirmed 
  • 3 are Chinese, 1 is Thai
  • all 4 travelled from Wuhan

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose