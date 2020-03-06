Thailand says to give cash handouts among steps to boost the economy

Thailand continues to step up measures to bolster its economy amid the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak





It has been quite a turnaround for Thailand since the start of the year. At the end of 2019, the economy was looking solid and the baht was somewhat unstoppable.





Fast forward to now, the economy is collapsing heavily as it is largely reliant on services and tourism, with the two being the major casualties of the coronavirus outbreak.







ForexLive

Meanwhile, the baht is the worst performing Asian currency this year - down by more than 5% against the dollar so far.

I would expect more countries to do the same in due time but it doesn't help when people are still stuck in their homes instead of going out there to spend.