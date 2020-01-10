Thanks to all our readers: Wednesday was our busiest day ever

We have some big things coming





It's a new year and a new decade and I want to share some good news. Last year was a great one for ForexLive and 2020 is off to an even-better start. Wednesday was our highest traffic day ever as readers turned to us as the drama and wild market moves were unfolding in the Middle East.





I'm most thrilled that our website held up well as traffic rose. We've worked for years to ensure site stability at the times when things are happening and markets are moving.







Along with that, we've been working behind the scenes to roll out some new features, a better design and some valuable tools. It's going to take a bit of time, but it's coming.







Thanks for reading and here's to a great decade.

