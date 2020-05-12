That Iranian Navy ship hit by a friendly fire missile ... maybe not!

You'll recall the event, an Iranian Navy Ship shooting another Iranian Navy vessel - initial reports suggest the missile firing was a mistake

An unnamed Iranian source (reported as a high-ranking source in the Iranian Armed Forces Staff Command) says it wasn't a missile that sunk the ship:

"The Navy's Konarak warship sank after a mine it laid exploded, and not due to a hit by a missile launched from the Jamaran frigate,"



The ship was testing mine-laying equipment:

"But, the mechanical device responsible to carry out the operation suffered a malfunction that let one of the mines to detach itself. It exploded and caused a cruise missile (test target) also to blow up,"



So, maybe it wasn't friendly fire, its difficult to know for sure what is the real story.











