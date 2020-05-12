That Iranian Navy ship hit by a friendly fire missile ... maybe not!

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

You'll recall the event,  an Iranian Navy Ship shooting another Iranian Navy vessel - initial reports suggest the missile firing was a mistake

An unnamed Iranian source (reported as a high-ranking source in the Iranian Armed Forces Staff Command) says it wasn't a missile that sunk the ship:
  • "The Navy's Konarak warship sank after a mine it laid exploded, and not due to a hit by a missile launched from the Jamaran frigate,"
The ship was testing mine-laying equipment:
  • "But, the mechanical device responsible to carry out the operation suffered a malfunction that let one of the mines to detach itself. It exploded and caused a cruise missile (test target) also to blow up,"
So, maybe it wasn't friendly fire, its difficult to know for sure what is the real story. 

You'll recall the event,  an Iranian Navy Ship shooting another Iranian Navy vessel - initial reports suggest the missile firing was a mistake

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose