The 2nd omicron case reported in Minnesota

Well the case count has now doubled....

The 2nd omicron case has been reported in Minnesota.





The headline reminds me of when the Wall Street Journal (and other publications) would report a new bitcoin ATM as if it was a huge deal.





We don't know the full impact of omicron variant of course but the health impact seems minimal so far.





Profile of the 2nd case:

Adult male

Had been vaccinated.

Attended a conference at the Javits Center in NY on Nov 19

Felt symptoms on November 22.







