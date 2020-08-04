The 3 primary drivers of the higher gold price

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A snippet from a note via Citi on the primary driver for the higher gold price:

  • The record pace of ETF investor inflows
  • a weakening US$
  • negative real yields 
None of these should be surprising if you've following along, but nevertheless a useful 'in a nutshell' outline from Citi.

Targets from the bank:
  • short-term targets to ~$2,100/oz
  • 6-12m targets breaching $2,300/oz seems plausible
Be wary of these factors:
  • The contraction in global jewellery demand for 2020 persists and still appears worse than the GFC. This may put downside risks on gold.
  • Russia (CBR) has paused fresh purchases as of April. 
  • The PBoC has not increased gold holdings since last September/October, either. 
  • Total net buying of EM CBs should slow dramatically in 2020.
