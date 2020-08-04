The 3 primary drivers of the higher gold price

A snippet from a note via Citi on the primary driver for the higher gold price:

The record pace of ETF investor inflows

a weakening US$

negative real yields

Targets from the bank:

short-term targets to ~$2,100/oz

6-12m targets breaching $2,300/oz seems plausible

Be wary of these factors:

The contraction in global jewellery demand for 2020 persists and still appears worse than the GFC. This may put downside risks on gold.

Russia (CBR) has paused fresh purchases as of April.

The PBoC has not increased gold holdings since last September/October, either.

