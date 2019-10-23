The age of the stock picker is over

It's all passive and quants now





The age of 2-and-20 is long gone as investors continue to abandon stock pickers.





The WSJ reports that one-time Fidelity Investments star manager Jeffrey Vinik is closing his new fund after just 8 months. He once managed more than $56 billlion.







He launched the fund in March and aimed to raise $3 billion but could only raise about $550m and had to discount fees to bring in that much. Performance this year was +4.8% but trailed the 8.1% gain the S&P 500.





"I honestly believed, obviously foolishly, that I could raise $3 billion by March 1," Vinik told the WSJ. "What I learned after probably 75 meetings is, the hedge-fund industry of 2019 is very different than the hedge-fund industry when I started in 1996, and it's even very different from the hedge-fund industry when I closed in 2013."





He shut down Vinik Asset Management after run of poor returns in 2013. He has a personal net worth of at least $500m and owns the Tampa Bay Lightning and part of the Boston Red Sox.





Vinik himself is less interesting than the trend in markets. Passive is dominating and $64 billion has left actively-managed funds this year and $1 trillion since 2014. The ETF has destroyed the stock-picker and I think the pendulum can continue to swing that way for years. Ultimately it will lead to some kind of distortion or blow-up but it's tough to say what it is.

