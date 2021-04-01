The Archegos Capital fallout continues to reverberate
More and more banks are being dragged into the drama
As things continue to unfold, expect more names to surface in the coming days/weeks.
Among the names involved so far are Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, UBS, Credit Suisse, MUFG, Deutsche, and Nomura. Wells Fargo also had a prime brokerage relationship with Archegos Capital but said that it did not experience losses tied to the event.
And now we're seeing Mizuho added to the mix as well, with the bank reportedly investigating if it incurred material losses from the blowup in Archegos.
This certainly sheds an interesting light on how risk management works in this space.