The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for 3Q dips to 1.7% from 1.8% last.

This is the last estimate ahead of advanced 3Q GDP to be released on Wednesday

The final estimate for 3Q GDP growth from the Atlanta Fed GDPNow model, is projecting growth at 1.7% versus 1.8% in it's last estimate.





The high estimate reached 2.4%, while the low estimate was at 1.5%. The NY Fed final estimate was released on Friday and it estimated growth at 1.9% for the 3Q. The Bloomberg survey of economists forecasts growth at 1.6% annualized.





The Commerce Department will release the advanced 3Q report on Wednesday at 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT. This is just the first cut. There will be other estimates (second and final) down the road as new data (and revisions) are released.













In their own words:





The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the third quarter of 2019 is 1.7 percent on October 28, down from 1.8 percent on October 24. After this morning's Advance Economic Indicators report from the U.S. Census Bureau, the nowcast of third-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth decreased from 0.0 percent to -1.3 percent, and the nowcast of the contribution of net exports to third-quarter real GDP growth increased from -0.41 percentage points to -0.26 percentage points.









The first GDPNow forecast for the fourth quarter will be on