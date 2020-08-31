The Australian dollar is the top performer this month

AUD/JPY is the best trade this month

The Australian dollar is up another 25 pips today to cap an impressive month.





AUD/USD came into August riding a four-month winning streak and had closed out July with an impressive rally to 0.7200 from 0.7000. It started the month with a sideways move and was down month-to-date as recently as last Monday but it finished the month on a six-day winning streak.





It's now at the highest since July 2018.





Looking at the chart, there isn't much standing in the way of a return to 80.00 but don't expect a continued straight line to the upside.







The yen is the worst performer in August, narrowly trailing USD.

