The Australian dollar is the top performer this month

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

AUD/JPY is the best trade this month

The Australian dollar is up another 25 pips today to cap an impressive month.

AUD/USD came into August riding a four-month winning streak and had closed out July with an impressive rally to 0.7200 from 0.7000. It started the month with a sideways move and was down month-to-date as recently as last Monday but it finished the month on a six-day winning streak.

It's now at the highest since July 2018.
AUD/JPY is the best trade this month
Looking at the chart, there isn't much standing in the way of a return to 80.00 but don't expect a continued straight line to the upside.

The yen is the worst performer in August, narrowly trailing USD.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose