The Australian Services PMI for February dropped to 47.0 from January's 47.4
Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index
This is the final of the PMIs from Australia for February.
- 3rd month of decline for the services PMI
- respondents cited disruption to consumer demand and business conditions from bushfires and related smoke pollution in January, with February close to a return to business as usual but at a reduced level.
- The most frequently reported concern for businesses was the effect of a possible global pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19
