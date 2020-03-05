The Australian Services PMI for February dropped to 47.0 from January's 47.4

Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index

This is the final of the PMIs from Australia for February. 

  • Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Indexprior 47.43rd month of decline for the services PMI
  • respondents cited disruption to consumer demand and business conditions from bushfires and related smoke pollution in January, with February close to a return to business as usual but at a reduced level. 
  • The most frequently reported concern for businesses was the effect of a possible global pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19
The data point was out earlier and its not a forex mover. Just doing a catch up. 

