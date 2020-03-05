The Australian Services PMI for February dropped to 47.0 from January's 47.4

Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index



This is the final of the PMIs from Australia for February.





3rd month of decline for the services PMI

3rd month of decline for the services PMI respondents cited disruption to consumer demand and business conditions from bushfires and related smoke pollution in January, with February close to a return to business as usual but at a reduced level.

The most frequently reported concern for businesses was the effect of a possible global pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19

