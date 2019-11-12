The before and after impact from the Pres. Trump speech

Not a lot of change

The speech from Pres. Trump at the Economic Club of NY is over. Overall, there was a lot of review of the economic, regulatory, fiscal policy with a sprinkling of Fed and Democrat bashing. The Q&A session was a continuation of the speech. I am not sure he answered the questions, but he had the microphone.





Below are the before and afters in the major markets.





S&P +10.3 points

Nasdaq +39.375 points

Dow, +47 points Stocks at the end of speech and Q&A S&P index, +10.17 points, -0.13 points



NASDAQ index, +38.66 points, -0.71 points



Dow, +38.14 points, -9 points EURUSD, 1.1016

GBPUSD, 1.2863

USDJPY 109.11

USDCHF 0.9931

USDCAD, 1.3232

AUDUSD 0.6847

NZDUSD 0.6337 forex rates at the end of the speech and Q&A:

EURUSD 1.1011, -5 pips

GBPUSD 1.2859 -4 pips

USDJPY 109.08, -3 pips

USDCHF 0.9926, -5 pips

AUDUSD 0.6843, -4 pips

NZDUSD 0.6332. -5 pips

spot gold $1452.38



WTI crude oil futures $56.84



2 year yield 1.6643%



