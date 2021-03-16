The Biden administration will not improve relations with Beijing until China stops its economic coercion of Australia

Local media in Australia with the report, citing 'a senior White House official '.

The administration of President Joe Biden has told the Chinese government that "we are not going to leave Australia alone on the field", according to the President's Indo-Pacific Coordinator, Kurt Campbell.

"We have made clear that the US is not prepared to improve relations in a bilateral and separate context at the same time that a close and dear ally is being subjected to a form of economic coercion," he told The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age in the first interview a senior Biden official has given to any Australian media.

---

This should be a positive for Australian related assets, such as AUD.





Having said that, China's economic coercion of Australia has faffed around the edges, there has been no action taken against Australia's biggest export to China (by far), iron ore. The Australian dollar has pretty much shrugged off China's imposts ... of course, maybe it'd be higher without them.











