The big names have now reported earnings, but what is expected for the May4/8 week

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Key earnings for the week of May 4 to May 8

This week we had the likes of Alphabet, Facebook, Microsoft, Tesla, Visa, Starbucks, Apple all release.  That takes a lot of fire power out of next weeks potential.

Nevertheless, there are some interesting companies reporting. Disney, Paypal, T-Moibile, GM are some of the bigger, more notable names on the list.. Below is a list of those earnings:

Monday, May 4th
  • Cirrus Logic
  • Pitney Bowles
Tuesday May 5th
  • Allegan
  • Electronic Arts
  • Beyond Meat
  • Disney
  • Sprint 
  • Cheesecake Factory
  • Planet Fitness
Wednesday, May 6
  • Marathon oil Corporation
  • Hyatt hotels
  • Wendy's
  • General Motors
  • T mobile
  • PayPal holdings
  • Lyft
  • Square
  • Peloton
Thursday, May 7
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb 
  • Raytheon technologies

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose