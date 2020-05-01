The big names have now reported earnings, but what is expected for the May4/8 week
Key earnings for the week of May 4 to May 8
This week we had the likes of Alphabet, Facebook, Microsoft, Tesla, Visa, Starbucks, Apple all release. That takes a lot of fire power out of next weeks potential.
Nevertheless, there are some interesting companies reporting. Disney, Paypal, T-Moibile, GM are some of the bigger, more notable names on the list.. Below is a list of those earnings:
Monday, May 4th
Tuesday May 5th
- Cirrus Logic
- Pitney Bowles
- Allegan
- Electronic Arts
- Beyond Meat
- Disney
- Sprint
- Cheesecake Factory
- Planet Fitness
Wednesday, May 6
- Marathon oil Corporation
- Hyatt hotels
- Wendy's
- General Motors
- T mobile
- PayPal holdings
- Lyft
- Square
- Peloton
Thursday, May 7
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Raytheon technologies