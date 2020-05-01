The big names have now reported earnings, but what is expected for the May4/8 week

Key earnings for the week of May 4 to May 8

This week we had the likes of Alphabet, Facebook, Microsoft, Tesla, Visa, Starbucks, Apple all release. That takes a lot of fire power out of next weeks potential.



Nevertheless, there are some interesting companies reporting. Disney, Paypal, T-Moibile, GM are some of the bigger, more notable names on the list.. Below is a list of those earnings:





Monday, May 4th

Cirrus Logic

Pitney Bowles

Allegan



Electronic Arts



Beyond Meat



Disney



Sprint

Cheesecake Factory



Planet Fitness

Wednesday, May 6

Marathon oil Corporation



Hyatt hotels



Wendy's



General Motors



T mobile



PayPal holdings



Lyft



Square



Peloton

Thursday, May 7

Bristol-Myers Squibb



Raytheon technologies



Tuesday May 5th