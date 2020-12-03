The 'big push' is happening now in Brexit talks

Or is this the real deadline?

The BBC's Katya Adloer is reporting that EU negotiators are on their way to London today.





EU+UK negotiators will work late into the night tonight as they did last night, I'm told. "This is the big push". EU sources predict the "bulk of outstanding work" on deal could be done in next 24 hours but that fine-tuning could take a few more days.



A separate report speculates on the real deadline for talks.





Senior UK officials are (worryingly/wrongly) pointing to Greece precedent. Deal at very last min. So this could go longer/beyond next week 10-11 European Council *18 Dec* being touted by some as UK's working deadline/cutoff

Cable has made up its mind.





