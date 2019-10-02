The biggest threat to Saudi Arabia might not be from outside its borders but from within
Discontent grows within the kingdom
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman seized power in surprisingly swift fashion and is the world's youngest head of state but his failure to stop -- or even detect -- the attack on oil infrastructure has left him suddenly vulnerable to rivals.
Reuters today reports on those within the ruling family and among the business elite who are unhappy. Bin Salman is also the minister of defense.
"There is a lot of resentment" about the crown prince's leadership, said one of the sources, a member of the Saudi elite with royal connections. "How were they not able to detect the attack?"
This person added that some people in elite circles are saying they have "no confidence" in the crown prince, an assertion echoed by the four other sources and the senior diplomat.