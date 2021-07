Keep a close eye on yields

The panic selling in risk trades has subsided for the moment but that's with the S&P 500 down 85 points.





The spot I'm watching right now is 10-year rates. They hit 1.1750% a few hours ago and are back to within striking distance of that again. The unthinkable is that we get back to 1.0%.





For the intraday though, keep an eye on the lows here and the possibility of an intraday bottom: