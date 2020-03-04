The BOJ will soon be in the spotlight, if they aren't already that is

The ineffectiveness of the Fed rate cut yesterday puts pressure on the BOJ





The BOJ has been touting that it still has room to ease further and that it still has "many" policy options at its disposal. So, now is time to walk the walk after talking the talk.





Personally, I just don't see what else they can do besides resorting to the same old measures. Negative rates are basically a thing of the past in Japan now so more QE looks like the option with the highest probability attached to it.







ForexLive

In any case, the stimulus action is likely to be more bark than bite and it could still spur the yen to move higher once the market sees the inconvenient truth:





With the Fed cut yesterday failing to inspire market confidence - on first glance at least - the pressure is now on for the BOJ to act next or otherwise risk the yen getting stronger as the economic fallout from the virus outbreak deepens.