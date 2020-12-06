The bond breakdown continues as Australian 10-year notes rise to highest since June

Big move to start the week





The boom in iron ore prices is getting some attention early in the week but there are plenty of reasons to keep an eye on the Aussie. A big one is today's breakout in 10-year yields.







They're up 6 bps in early-week Sydney trade as they play a bit of catch-up with the move in Treasuries on Friday.



With today's jump, benchmark 10s are above the August high and at the best levels since the jump in risk appetite in June.







