The bond king will share his thoughts for 2020 in a webcast today

Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
-
New highs for USDJPY, Nasdaq, yields. Gold back below August/September swing highs
-
Crude oil trades to new session lows and below $60
-
Gold retraces back to August/September 2019 highs
-
USDJPY based at the 200 day MA. Moved higher with help from Pres. Trump
-
AUDUSD dips to a new session low. Sellers remain in control.
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
ECB's Lagarde: Biggest threat to economy is downturn in trade
-
No comments on monetary policy or outlook from Fed's Brainard
-
BOJ reportedly likely to boost its economic forecast slightly for fiscal year 2020
-
Bank of Thailand says that it is to ease capital outflow rules further
-
BOJ: Japan potential growth rate was 0.57% in 1H of fiscal year 2019