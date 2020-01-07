The bond king will share his thoughts for 2020 in a webcast today

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

What Jeff Gundlach sees this year

DoubleLine Capital's chief investment officer Jeff Gundlach will be hosting his annual 'Just Markets' webcast at 4:15 pm ET to discuss his outlook for markets in 2020. His forecast for last year were poor but Gundlach tends to set the tone in markets and he can steer the discussion. He also has a knack for putting together some compelling arguments.

Lately, Gundlach has been a dollar bear, so expect more of the same.

Here is the link to the webcast.

