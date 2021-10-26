The bond market continues to sniff out inflation

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Inflation expectation rises

US 5-year breakeven inflation rates -- something the Fed watches closely -- rose to the highest since at least January 2004, according to Reuters. Ten-year rates rose to the highest since May 2006.

That era wasn't exactly the 1980s but it's a sign that zeroed out interest rates might not be the right policy at the moment.

We're going to get data on US home prices and new home sales today and I suspect that a fresh upturn is coming now or soon.

