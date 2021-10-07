The bond market remains tentative ahead of the US jobs report tomorrow

No clear cut moves in Treasuries for the time being





10-year yields are higher relative to opening levels to start the week but the highs this week were capped by the late-September high around 1.567% and we are seeing more tepid conditions now awaiting the US jobs report tomorrow.





Bond sellers are still arguably still in charge of things after the technical breakout last month but with the Fed putting heavy emphasis on labour market conditions, tomorrow's release is going to be a key one as it will tee up a taper announcement in November.





The lackadaisical movement in the bond market today is also giving FX traders little to work with, as USD/JPY is keeping sticky around 111.40-50 on the session.