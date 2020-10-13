The Boris Brexit deadline, are we there yet?

UK PM Boris Johnson has set a 'deadline' for the Brexit trade talks of this week, at the EU summit of leaders.

Its a 'deadline' ... in air quotes ... because BJ has left himself a gaping out:

has said the "shape of a deal" should be visible by the time of this EU Council meeting

Whatever that means. I'm going with its not a deadline at all.





ps. JPM still think a deal is likely, from a note:

there are no reports that Johnson has threatened to pull out of the talks in discussions he has had with various EU leaders in recent days

We would expect the Statement accompanying the Council meeting to recognise that some progress has been made in the talks and to encourage negotiators to make a final push to secure agreement as soon as possible.

With the Council not scheduled to meet until December 10th we would expect an indication that it would be prepared to convene a special meeting before then to give assent to a deal assuming one is reached.

We continue to think a deal is more likely than not, with about a two-thirds to one-third split of deal/no-deal probabilities.

(bolding mine)





Remember this? Subsequent events showed BJ had an aversion to ditches.











