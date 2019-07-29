The bottom is falling out of the pound

Down 135 pips to start the week

The pace of selling in the pound is accelerating as Boris Johnson tees up a showdown with the EU. There was fresh selling into the top of the hour and a decline to 1.2242. That's a full 60 pips in the hour.





The Bank of England is getting a bit more interesting this week. There are inflationary by-products of a lower pound but they're going to be focused on the economic risks of a no-deal Brexit. The headlines this week could be pushing them towards a more cautionary stance, which might kick off another wave of GBP selling.





I also think you might start to see some spillover into gold on tail risks.





At the moment, the FTSE 100 is also loving the weak pound. It's up 2.1% to a session high.

