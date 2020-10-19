The Brexit timetable ahead - its crunch time for a deal or no-deal

UK PM Boris Johnson had set the October 15/16 EU Leaders Summit as the deadline but that has passed and talks plod on.

The real deadline is the first week of November with a little, but not much, wiggle room. That would leave just under 2 months for legislation to drafted and passed, so any agreement could be implemented.

The European Parliament meet on November 23-26.

It will have to ratify any deal agreed by EU leaders.

December 10-11 brings the next scheduled EU summit.

If a deal hasn't been signed off by then this summit will see focus upon preparations for the UK to drop out of the EU in a chaotic manner

December 31 is the final day of the Brexit transition period. That deadline is set in stone.

If the UK and EU have not agreed to a deal the UK exits on World Trade Organization terms.

Over four years of dithering has brought us to this point.







