The Canadian curve is now deeply inverted

Front end is held up by uncertainty about the Bank of Canada

Next week's Bank of Canada decision will be a surprise. The market is highly uncertain about what will come, in large part due to the lack of any communication from the BOC since early July.





At the time, the BOC message was neutral on rates but worried about global growth. In the interim period trade has worsened significantly but domestic economic data has sparkled.







The market is now pricing in a 15% chance of a cut. I suspect that would be lower but the BOC has a well-earned reputation for surprising the market. I would also argue that the most-powerful tool in a central bank's arsenal is surprise and this will be the BOC's only chance to use it.





One thing they may be considering is the yield curve. The small inversion in US 2s10s has gotten plenty of headlines but Canadian 2s are 21 basis points below 10s.







This chart shows how the Canadian sovereign curve has evolved since the July 10 BOC decision.







If the BOC wanted to un-invert the curve, they would need to cut by 75 basis points.