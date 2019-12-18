The Canadian dollar is the focus of the economic calendar today

What to watch for





The US economic calendar is light today but Canadian dollar traders will have some data points to mull over.



At the bottom of the hour we get the November CPI report. Canada is one of the few countries where inflation is running above 2% and that's set to continue with headlines CPI forecast at 2.2% y/y, but down 0.1% m/m. There are three Bank of Canada core inflation measures and the consensus is 1.9%-2.2% y/y on all three.





Along with that, we get to see if the Canadian housing market is continuing to improve on lower mortgage rates. The Teranet November survey is out at the same time. There is no consensus estimate but the prior was +1.0% y/y.





The big CAD mover on the day might be the US weekly petroleum inventory report at 1530 GMT (1030 am ET). The API numbers late yesterday showed some unexpected builds and that has WTI down 37-cents today.





Here's a good story about US shale that highlights the spin around the weakening in the Permian basin: Shale bust? More like a 'pause,' says new U.S. energy secretary



On the US-centric side, the impeachment vote is today but that's a foregone conclusion and I can't see much of a market reaction. The Fed's Evans speaks at 1740 GMT.





