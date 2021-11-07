The Central Committee of China’s ruling Communist Party holds a closed-door meeting this week

This plenum is the biggest meeting in China all year, runs Monday to Thursday (November 8 to 11).

the Central Committee is the largest of the party’s top decision-making bodies

plenum attendees are confined to the venue for the entire duration of the meeting - four days

most nearly all media are given no access

On the day the plenum ends, the official Xinhua news agency will issue a dispatch with what was agreed to

Major policies will be set for the year ahead (and further), Hong Kong, Taiwan, and relations with the US are likely to be central, as are discussions about leadership positions. In recent months President Xi has led a 'crackdown' on various sectors of the economy - we should get more info on Friday on China's moves back towards a more controlled economy and its distancing a little from relations with the West.







