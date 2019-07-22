The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for June -0.02 vs 0.10 est

The Chicago Fed National activity index for June 2019 fell by -0.02% vs 0.10% estimate.  
  • The prior month was revised higher to -0.3% from -0.05% originally reported.
  • The index has been negative since December 2018
  • 36 indicators improved. 49 indicator fell. 
  • Of the indicators that improved, nine made negative contributions (month on month).
  • 40 of the 85 individual indicators made positve contributions, while 45 made negative contributions

The index has been negative indicating lower growth all year despite GDP gains in the 1st and 2nd quarters.  So it might need some tweeking in the the calculations if it is to follow growth or contraction in the US economy (or the GDP be revised I guess). 


