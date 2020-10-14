The China bid for JGBs underpinning yen
ICYMI earlier: JPM on yield as a driver of yen appreciation
In their note JP Morgan highlighted the role of China buying of Japanese Government Bonds.
A little more now from about the place:
- China JGB buying at its highest level in more than 3 years
- China may be, partially, buying JGBs (and therefore buying yen against the yuan) in an effort to slow the appreciation of yuan
- Add in JGB yields still compare favourably to those available on bonds from Switzerland, and the core Eurozone countries (all negative)
---
Daily USD/JPY ... marked by stability since June: