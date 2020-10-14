The China bid for JGBs underpinning yen

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

ICYMI earlier: JPM on yield as a driver of yen appreciation

In their note JP Morgan highlighted the role of China buying of Japanese Government Bonds. 

A little more now from about the place:
  • China JGB buying at its highest level in more than 3 years
  • China may be, partially, buying JGBs (and therefore buying yen against the yuan) in an effort to slow the appreciation of yuan
  • Add in JGB yields still compare favourably to those available on bonds from Switzerland, and the core Eurozone countries (all negative)
---
Daily USD/JPY ... marked by stability since June:
ICYMI earlier: JPM on yield as a driver of yen appreciation


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose