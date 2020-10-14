The China bid for JGBs underpinning yen

ICYMI earlier: JPM on yield as a driver of yen appreciation

In their note JP Morgan highlighted the role of China buying of Japanese Government Bonds.





A little more now from about the place:

China JGB buying at its highest level in more than 3 years

China may be, partially, buying JGBs (and therefore buying yen against the yuan) in an effort to slow the appreciation of yuan

Add in JGB yields still compare favourably to those available on bonds from Switzerland, and the core Eurozone countries (all negative)

Daily USD/JPY ... marked by stability since June:







