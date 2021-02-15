The civilian killed in the attack on Erbil, Iraq is confirmed as a US citizen

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

1 civilian contractor killed, 5 civilian contractors injured and 1 U.S. service member injured in the attack:

The killing of an American is viewed very seriously indeed by the US administration. An American civilian contractor was killed in an attack in the lead up to Trump's launching of the strike operation that targeted and killed Iraqi General Soleimani in January 2020. 

UPDATE - some doubt if the KIA is a US citizen. 
