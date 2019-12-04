The collapse of the center is going to be the story of the 2020s

The middle ground is being abandoned



This chart terrifies me. It clearly shows something that people everywhere are feeling: The center is collapsing and people are moving to the extremes. Combine that with endless righteousness, hypocrisy and whatever social media has done to us and you have a toxic potion.





The chart is of the US but it might as well be Germany where the grand coalition that made Merkel the most-successful politician this millennium is collapsing.





When I look at the long timeline of history, liberal democracy is a blip on the radar. Centuries were dominated by monarchs and despots.





Even the 20th century saw the rise of fascism. I think that era disciplined democratic opponents and made them inclined to work together because the common enemy was dictatorship. In a short time that lesson has been forgotten and democracy itself has turned into a parody of itself. I can't help but believe the inability to compromise will be the undoing of centuries of struggle for the vote.

