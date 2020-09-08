The consensus is for a loss of economic momentum in the fall

Is it inevitable?





The most-notable thing about the COVID-economy was how wrong almost everyone was. Too few people saw the warning signs of the economy but when the lockdown hit, almost everyone overestimated the economic hit.



That doesn't mean they're going to make the same mistake twice but there is still skepticism and JPMorgan economists highlighted that in a note yesterday.





Even though most global activity are still improving and beating expectations as they rise, most client discussions reveal concerns about an inevitable momentum loss this fall. The common thread across countries is a fading boost from pent-up demand, shortterm consumer/business caution due to second or third waves of the virus, or long-term caution due to consumer/business balance sheets impaired by such a deep recession. All these elements are in the JPM Economics baseline view.



It makes sense but it's tough to bank on anything, especially with the uncertainty around more stimulus, Brexit and the virus itself. In any case, it's even tough to say what's priced into markets. Equities brushed off the second wave in the US and pickups in many countries were an afterthought.





They draw parallels with the classic business cycle, where the outsized returns are in the transition from recession to growth, followed by a much more moderate later-stage upturn where PMIs are above 51 and rising.

Note the performance of commodities in this cycle and in the late-stage phase. That would bode well for commodity currencies. They also note that allocations for emerging market currencies are particularly low at the moment.



