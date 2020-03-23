The coronanvirus headlines are so tough for the market to fight

It's wave after wave of numbers





The nature of news in the past two weeks is that central banks and governments deliver huge stimulus news a couple times a week.





However that's fighting against hundreds of headlines about the spread of the virus. Today when headlines hit about 5000 additional cases in New York State alone, it was like a gut punch for stocks.





With Italy talking about a death every 4.5 minutes, Tedros saying the crisis is accelerating and many countries/states announcing shutdowns, it's overwhelming. Cases in Florida hitting 1,100 didn't even get a notice.

