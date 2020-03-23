The coronanvirus headlines are so tough for the market to fight

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

It's wave after wave of numbers

The nature of news in the past two weeks is that central banks and governments deliver huge stimulus news a couple times a week.

However that's fighting against hundreds of headlines about the spread of the virus. Today when headlines hit about 5000 additional cases in New York State alone, it was like a gut punch for stocks.

With Italy talking about a death every 4.5 minutes, Tedros saying the crisis is accelerating and many countries/states announcing shutdowns, it's overwhelming. Cases in Florida hitting 1,100 didn't even get a notice.

