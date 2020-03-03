The coronavirus hits home (or county)

Arizona's Maricopa County confirms presumptive positive virus case

The coronavirus has hit home (or county). Arizona's Maricopa County has confirmed presumptive positive virus case. That is the county I live in.





If you recall, however, this is not the 1st case in Arizona. There was a student at Arizona State University which is in Tempe Arizona also in Maricopa County who had the virus but was quarantine then recovered Where the new case is, is unknown.









Costco run?