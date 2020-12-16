The coronavirus stimulus package meeting in the US is ongoing - awaiting news

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy are all at the meeting.

Earlier on we got some encouragement from McConnell:

We are still talking to each other

and there is agreement that we are not going to leave here without the omni (spending bill) and the COVID (aid).

McCarthy said the prior meeting was a good one.





We have been led done the garden path on this issue time and again, for months, so let's see how this pans out. But if McConnell is true to his word there should be some positive news.





Awaiting headlines ...











