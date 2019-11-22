The countdown to December 12 and the UK election

Third time lucky for the conservatives?





In 2016 David Cameron called an EU referendum which he hoped the British people would vote to stay in the EU. The result was a shock defeat for David Cameron and he stepped down to make way for Thersea May,





In 2017 Theresa May called an early election in order to capitalise on the Tory Party being ahead in the plots and secure a larger majority in Parliament. The plan failed miserably and Theresa May could only control a majority after doing a £1bln deal with Northern Ireland's DUP.





So, this takes us to the third role of the dice with Boris Johnson. An early election is called for December 12 in which is the first December election in nearly a century.







