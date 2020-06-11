The data docket is going to be quiet in the European morning today

The dollar kept weaker initially but the market looks to be correcting a little today even as the Fed reaffirmed that they will keep the punchbowl full. Major currencies are looking more cautious alongside the nudge lower in equities as well today.





Again, despite the Powell put, there's always consideration that the unrelenting rally over the past two weeks or so may run into some exhaustion.





Looking ahead, there isn't anything in the European data docket besides Italian industrial output data for April - which we all know by now is going to look bad given lockdown measures at the time and April being the worst month of the virus impact.





As such, it'll be all about how the market digests the Fed for the most part and for now, investors are pulling back from the recent run but let's see how far that will go.





Suddenly, you sort of miss these two, no?









Meanwhile, Treasury yields fell further back into its previous range with Powell having said that yield curve control is "an open question" and reaffirming that they are "not even thinking about raising rates" at this point in time.