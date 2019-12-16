The DAX continues to ignore the German economic plight this year

There is no stopping the run higher in stocks in 2019

The DAX continues to hold at session highs and is up by 0.7% currently despite the mildly softer German PMI report earlier. And that is no coincidence if you trace back to what has been going on throughout the whole of this year.





German stocks have largely ignored the continuous decline in the country's economic backbone and have continued to ramp higher on the back of global central bank easing instead.





The DAX is now once again on the verge of trading to its best levels since January 2018 and that is despite a struggling German economy. Can you imagine how much further the run higher here could go if things pick up at some point next year?



