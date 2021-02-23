The divergence in equities continues with Nasdaq set for another fall

What the futures are saying

S&P 500 futures are pointing to a 22 point decline after yesterday's 30 point decline.





The bigger pain is in tech, where Nasdaq futures are down 230 points after yesterday's 341 point (-2.5%) decline.





Shares of Tesla are down 6% in the premarket to bring the two-day loss to 14%. It's now lower than it was when it entered the S&P 500 in December.





There's increasing attention on how rising yields are weighing on tech. US 30s are near the highs of the day, up 3.3 bps to 2.207%.

