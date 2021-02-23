The divergence in equities continues with Nasdaq set for another fall

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

What the futures are saying

S&P 500 futures are pointing to a 22 point decline after yesterday's 30 point decline.

The bigger pain is in tech, where Nasdaq futures are down 230 points after yesterday's 341 point (-2.5%) decline.

Shares of Tesla are down 6% in the premarket to bring the two-day loss to 14%. It's now lower than it was when it entered the S&P 500 in December.

There's increasing attention on how rising yields are weighing on tech. US 30s are near the highs of the day, up 3.3 bps to 2.207%.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose