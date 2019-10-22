The DUP vote has cost the government. PM Johnson says we will leave on 31st
Corbyn
Corbyn:
- PM is the author of his own misfortune
- I offered to PM to work with us to agree a reasonable timetable
Johnson:
- he is joyful that the house has accepted its responsibility and accepted a deal
- he is disappointed with the delay
- policy remains we should not delay
- we should leave EU on October 31
- that is what I will say to the EU
- one way or the other we will leave the EU with this deal
- timetable would have guaranteed that UK could leave on October 31 with the deal
- we now face further uncertainty
- the EU must decide what to do next
- 1st consequences that government must accelerate no deal preparations
The pundits are saying
- Short technical extension or
- Election
The exit on the 31st looks questionable.