The DUP vote has cost the government. PM Johnson says we will leave on 31st

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Corbyn:
  • PM is the author of his own misfortune
  • I offered to PM to work with us to agree a reasonable timetable
Johnson:
  • he is joyful that the house has accepted its responsibility and accepted a deal
  • he is disappointed with the delay
  •  policy remains we should not delay
  • we should leave EU on October 31
  • that is what I will say to the EU
  • one way or the other we will leave the EU with this deal
  • timetable would have guaranteed that UK could leave on October 31 with the deal
  • we now face further uncertainty
  • the EU must decide what to do next
  • 1st consequences that government must accelerate no deal preparations
The pundits are saying
  • Short technical extension or
  • Election 

The exit on the 31st looks questionable. 



