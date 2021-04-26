The durable goods orders report will kick off a big week for US economic data

What's coming up

The US economic calendar is on the light side today but it features an important report, with March prelim durable goods data due at the bottom of the hour.





The consensus is for a 2.5% rise in orders after a 1.2% fall in February. The key line of capital goods orders non-defense ex-air is forecast to climb 1.8%.





USD/JPY is on the upswing at the moment and trading at 108.00. The next leg will be driven by this report and wherever the bond market heads next.





Later, we hear from the ECB's Lane (1300 GMT), get the Dallas Fed (1430 GMT) and auctions of 2-year and 5-year Treasury debt.





For more, see the economic calendar . Here are the highlights this week. It's also a big week for US equities, starting after the close with Tesla.



