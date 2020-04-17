The earnings calendar kicks into a higher gear next week

A little bit of something for everyone 

The earnings calendar kicks into a higher gear next week with a hodgepodge of company announcements in varied industries.  Netflix, which is down today but is a positive performer this year, will announce on Tuesday.  Amazon, another winner this year, will announce on Thursday.  

Also scheduled will be a bunch of losers including Delta Air, Las Vegas Sands, Southwest Airlines.  

Below is a list of some of the major releases and dates:

Monday, April 20
  • IBM
  • Halliburton
Tuesday, April 21
  • JetBlue Airways
  • Coca-Cola
  • Lockheed Martin
  • Chipotle
  • Netflix
  • Philip Morris
  • Texas Instruments
Wednesday, April 22
  • Delta Air Lines 
  • TD Ameritrade
  • AT&T
  • Las Vegas Sands
  • CSX
  • Kimberly-Clark
  • Xerox
  • PayPal
  • Tesla
Thursday, April 23
  • Amazon
  • Southwest Airlines
  • Raytheon
  • Intel
  • Domino's pizza
Friday, April 24
  • American Airlines
  • American Express
  • Verizon


