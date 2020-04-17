A little bit of something for everyone

The earnings calendar kicks into a higher gear next week with a hodgepodge of company announcements in varied industries. Netflix, which is down today but is a positive performer this year, will announce on Tuesday. Amazon, another winner this year, will announce on Thursday.





Also scheduled will be a bunch of losers including Delta Air, Las Vegas Sands, Southwest Airlines.





Below is a list of some of the major releases and dates:



