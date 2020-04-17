The earnings calendar kicks into a higher gear next week
A little bit of something for everyone
The earnings calendar kicks into a higher gear next week with a hodgepodge of company announcements in varied industries. Netflix, which is down today but is a positive performer this year, will announce on Tuesday. Amazon, another winner this year, will announce on Thursday.
Also scheduled will be a bunch of losers including Delta Air, Las Vegas Sands, Southwest Airlines.
Below is a list of some of the major releases and dates:
Monday, April 20
- IBM
- Halliburton
- JetBlue Airways
- Coca-Cola
- Lockheed Martin
- Chipotle
- Netflix
- Philip Morris
- Texas Instruments
- Delta Air Lines
- TD Ameritrade
- AT&T
- Las Vegas Sands
- CSX
- Kimberly-Clark
- Xerox
- PayPal
- Tesla
- Amazon
- Southwest Airlines
- Raytheon
- Intel
- Domino's pizza
- American Airlines
- American Express
- Verizon