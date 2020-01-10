The earnings cycle get started next week with banks leading the charge

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Bank of America all set to report

As stocks trade at record levels, the earnings season gets underway next week with banks and financial firms leading the way.  

Starting on Tuesday Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase, and Wells Fargo will all report.  On Wednesday Bank of America, U.S. Bancorp, PNC financial services group, and Goldman's Sachs will also report 

Alcoa, UnitedHealth, CSX Corp and Schlumberger are also on the schedule to release earnings next week.

Below is the schedule that will kick off the earnings calendar:

Tuesday,January14
DeltaAir Lines
FirstRepublic Bank
Citigroup
J.P.Morgan Chase
WellsFargo

Wednesday,January 15
KinderMorgan
Alcoa
Bankof America
U.S.Bancorp
PNC financial services group
GoldmanSachs
UnitedHealth

Thursday,January 16
CSXCorp.
CharlesSchwab
MorganStanley
BNYMellon
PPG

Friday,January 17
Schlumberger
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose