The earnings cycle get started next week with banks leading the charge

J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Bank of America all set to report





Starting on Tuesday Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase, and Wells Fargo will all report. On Wednesday Bank of America, U.S. Bancorp, PNC financial services group, and Goldman's Sachs will also report





Alcoa, UnitedHealth, CSX Corp and Schlumberger are also on the schedule to release earnings next week.





Below is the schedule that will kick off the earnings calendar:





Tuesday,January14

DeltaAir Lines

FirstRepublic Bank

Citigroup

J.P.Morgan Chase

WellsFargo



Wednesday,January 15

KinderMorgan

Alcoa

Bankof America

U.S.Bancorp

PNC financial services group

GoldmanSachs

UnitedHealth





Thursday,January 16

CSXCorp.

CharlesSchwab

MorganStanley

BNYMellon

PPG





Friday,January 17

Schlumberger

As stocks trade at record levels, the earnings season gets underway next week with banks and financial firms leading the way.