The earnings cycle get started next week with banks leading the charge
J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Bank of America all set to reportAs stocks trade at record levels, the earnings season gets underway next week with banks and financial firms leading the way.
Starting on Tuesday Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase, and Wells Fargo will all report. On Wednesday Bank of America, U.S. Bancorp, PNC financial services group, and Goldman's Sachs will also report
Alcoa, UnitedHealth, CSX Corp and Schlumberger are also on the schedule to release earnings next week.
Below is the schedule that will kick off the earnings calendar:
Tuesday,January14
DeltaAir Lines
FirstRepublic Bank
Citigroup
J.P.Morgan Chase
WellsFargo
Wednesday,January 15
KinderMorgan
Alcoa
Bankof America
U.S.Bancorp
PNC financial services group
GoldmanSachs
UnitedHealth
