The earnings season begins next week

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Financials led the way

Believe it or not, the earnings season gets underway next week. As is the tradition, financials will predominantly lead the charge.  Below is a list of some of the bigger names who will release their earnings next week:

Tuesday:
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • J.P. Morgan Chase 
  • Citigroup
  • BlackRock
  • Delta
Wednesday
  • Bank of America
  • Wells Fargo
  • United
  • UnitedHealth group
Thursday
  • Morgan Stanley
  • Walgreens
  • Intuitive Surgical
Friday
  • Bank of New York Mellon
  • Schlumberger
  • JB Hunt
