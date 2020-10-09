The earnings season begins next week
Financials led the wayBelieve it or not, the earnings season gets underway next week. As is the tradition, financials will predominantly lead the charge. Below is a list of some of the bigger names who will release their earnings next week:
Tuesday:
- Johnson & Johnson
- J.P. Morgan Chase
- Citigroup
- BlackRock
- Delta
- Bank of America
- Wells Fargo
- United
- UnitedHealth group
Thursday
- Morgan Stanley
- Walgreens
- Intuitive Surgical
Friday
- Bank of New York Mellon
- Schlumberger
- JB Hunt