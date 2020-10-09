The earnings season begins next week

Financials led the way





Tuesday:

Johnson & Johnson



J.P. Morgan Chase

Citigroup



BlackRock



Delta

Wednesday Wednesday

Bank of America



Wells Fargo



United



UnitedHealth group

Thursday

Morgan Stanley



Walgreens



Intuitive Surgical

Friday

Bank of New York Mellon



Schlumberger



JB Hunt

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

Believe it or not, the earnings season gets underway next week. As is the tradition, financials will predominantly lead the charge. Below is a list of some of the bigger names who will release their earnings next week: