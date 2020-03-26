The ECB continues to get the response it wants from the bond market

Greek and Italian bond yields continue to fall





The ECB confirmed that they are in the market today and that is keeping European bonds underpinned for the most part, but more importantly it is putting a bid behind periphery bonds - notably Italy and Greece.





The blowup in yields from the two countries last week was one of the reasons why the ECB had to step in to announce its new QE program and so far, it is continuing to bear fruit.





10-year Greek yields are down to around 2% while 10-year Italian yields are now down to 1.41% on the day. What is more comforting for the ECB is that we are seeing the yields spread start to compress further as well since their decision last week:







